Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs

The Pittsburgh Penguins bring their high-powered offense to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Toronto is looking to improve its record against the Metropolitan Division after going 9-12-3 last season, but it faces a Pittsburgh team that finished tied for the most road wins in the Eastern Conference in 2013-14 with 23. The Penguins have won four of their last five meetings with the Maple Leafs, but dropped a 4-1 decision in their last visit to Toronto a year ago.

Pittsburgh overcame penalty trouble by scoring six goals in its season opener, with two from reigning Hart Trophy winner Sidney Crosby, who also shared the team lead with five shots. The Maple Leafs dropped their opening game to rival Montreal in heartbreaking fashion, tying the contest late only to lose in the final minute of regulation. Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury and Toronto’s Jonathan Bernier both allowed four goals in their first starts of the season and neither has been confirmed for Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, ROOT, NHL Network

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (1-0-0): Pascal Dupuis collected a goal and three assists in his first game since knee surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL suffered in December 2013. Defenseman Olli Maatta, 20, recorded three assists to begin his sophomore season. Pittsburgh was whistled for six minor penalties and allowed three power-play goals in its season opener at home and will need to play more disciplined on the road.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (0-1-0): Defenseman Stuart Percy earned an assist in 20:21 ice time in his NHL debut, while defenseman Roman Polak was credited with seven hits in his first game with Toronto. Captain Dion Phaneuf, fellow defenseman Stephane Robidas, Tyler Bozak, Phil Kessel and James van Riemsdyk were outplayed by the Canadiens at even-strength on Wednesday. Defenseman Cody Franson hoped to return from a knee injury on Saturday but is now targeting Sunday’s road game against the New York Rangers.

OVERTIME

1. Crosby has 43 points in 28 career games against Toronto.

2. Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle’s strategy for dealing with Crosby: “Don’t give him freedom.”

3. Toronto and Pittsburgh will play twice more before the end of November to complete their season series, meeting again in Toronto on Nov. 14 and at Pittsburgh on Nov. 26.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Maple Leafs 2