Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs

Phil Kessel pays his first visit to Toronto since being traded and the Pittsburgh Penguins look to extend their winning streak to four games when they begin a four-game Canadian road trip against the foundering Maple Leafs on Saturday. Kessel, who was dealt to Pittsburgh on July 1 after eight seasons in Toronto, has recorded six points — four goals — in his first 10 games with the Penguins.

After having a three-game run halted by Dallas on Oct. 22, Pittsburgh began another with road victories over Nashville and Washington, allowing one goal in each contest. The Penguins, who have struggled offensively thus far, might be breaking out of their funk as they scored more than three goals for the first time in a 4-3 triumph over Buffalo on Thursday. Toronto remains in search of its second victory of the season after suffering its fifth consecutive loss Friday against the New York Rangers. The Maple Leafs have tallied nine times during their skid and have scored more than three goals only twice in their first nine contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CBC (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (6-4-0): Sidney Crosby is off to a rough start this season, as he enters Saturday with just one goal and four assists in his first 10 games. The 28-year-old captain has been kept off the scoresheet in an unfathomable eight contests, including the first five of the campaign. Evgeni Malkin shares the team lead in goals with Kessel and tops the club in overall scoring with 10 points in as many games.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (1-6-2): Joffrey Lupul prevented Toronto from being shut out for the second time this season Friday by scoring with 1:51 remaining in the third period. The loss to New York marked the fifth time this campaign Toronto has been held to fewer than two goals. Captain Dion Phaneuf leads the team in scoring with seven points — all assists.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh extended its winning streak against Toronto to six games on Oct. 17, when it posted a 2-1 home victory in the first of three meetings between the clubs this season.

2. Penguins C Kevin Porter was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday after notching one assist in eight games.

3. Toronto LW Rich Clune made his debut with the team Friday, one day after signing a contract, and registered one shot and four hits in 8:40 of ice time.

PREDICTION: Penguins 6, Maple Leafs 2