FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maple Leafs 4, Penguins 1
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 27, 2013 / 2:19 AM / 4 years ago

Maple Leafs 4, Penguins 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Maple Leafs 4, Penguins 1: Dave Bolland scored a pair of goals and Phil Kessel added a tally and an assist as Toronto improved to 5-2-0 at home.

Nazem Kadri also scored and James Reimer made 37 saves for the Maple Leafs, who rebounded from a 5-2 loss to Columbus on Friday. James van Riemsdyk notched a pair of assists.

Defenseman Kris Letang scored his first goal in his second game of the season for Pittsburgh, which dropped its third straight. Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 26 shots while captain Sidney Crosby was held off the scoresheet for just the second time this campaign.

Kadri snapped a 1-1 tie 1:26 into the third period, using a backhand deke to beat Fleury after a nice passing play involving Kessel and van Riemsdyk. Kessel added an insurance goal on the power play with 2:55 remaining.

Letang opened the scoring at 6:52 of the first period, beating Reimer with a one-timer during a man advantage. Bolland knotted the contest while short-handed late in the session as he blasted a slap shot past Fleury for his fifth goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bolland completed his two-goal performance with an empty-netter with 42 seconds left. … Toronto Fs Tyler Bozak and Joffrey Lupul both missed the game due to minor injuries and are considered day-to-day. … Crosby, who leads the league with 18 points, has one goal in his last three games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.