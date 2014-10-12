Penguins power past Maple Leafs, 5-2

TORONTO -- The Pittsburgh Penguins’ offense is firing on all cylinders to open the season.

“Yes it is,” said right winger Patric Hornqvist, who scored the first goal of the game and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. “We did a great job tonight again. Got us on the board quick and our power play is really hot.”

The Penguins have scored 11 goals in winning their first two games. They scored three power-play goals against the Maple Leafs, two in the first period as they took a 3-0 lead.

Centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each scored and added two assists for the Penguins (2-0-0). Left winger Chris Kunitz and center Brandon Sutter also scored, and defenseman Kris Letang added two assists.

“But we still have to play good defensively. That’s where our chances come from,” Hornqvist said. “We clear our zone pretty good and we use our speed and try to get the puck in Sid’s hands as much as we can.”

Right winger Joffrey Lupul and center Tyler Bozak scored for Toronto (0-2-0), both on power plays.

Related Coverage Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs

“When the tide of the game went so hard against us, we didn’t have much of a response,” Maple Leafs coach Rand Carlyle said. “Penalties in the offensive zone specifically (are) unacceptable. To me, the discipline is definitely an area we have to hold (the players) accountable to. You can count the number of offsides we had tonight. We were trying to be cute at the opposition blue line and they played exactly a different game as they just chipped it in and went to work.”

Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves. Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier had 36 stops.

The Penguins took a 4-1 lead in the second period and Sutter added to it with his second goal of the season at 8:26 of the third period. Bozak came back at 10:51 of the third with his second goal of the season after Penguins defenseman Simon Despres took an interference penalty.

The Leafs could not get much going.

“We didn’t play that great,” said Phil Kessel, Toronto’s first-time right winger. “It’s two games in, but it’s unacceptable so far. I don’t know. We just haven’t had the puck that much. It’s definitely not good enough. It’s still early. They’ve got good players over there, but obviously we’ve got to be a lot better than that.”

The Penguins took the lead at 6:44 of the first period on the second goal of the season by Hornqvist, with an assist by defenseman Christian Ehrhoff. The Maple Leafs failed to clear the puck from their zone. Hornqvist got a break when the puck bounced off the end boards onto his stick.

“We got that lucky one first and that gave us some confidence,” Hornqvist said.

“(Hornqvist) brings energy,” coach Mike Johnston said. “He plays hard on the forecheck.”

A minute later, Crosby scored his third goal of the season. It came 14 seconds after Kessel was penalized for hooking. Hornqvist and Letang picked up assists. The Penguins again had a fortunate bounce off the end boards.

“We got a lucky bounce,” Crosby said. “If you keep converging and going to the net, sometimes you get those lucky breaks.”

The Penguins took a 3-0 lead at 17:46 of the first on the first goal of the season by Kunitz. It came on a five-on-three power play, with centers Peter Holland (tripping) and Daniel Winnik (holding) off for the Maple Leafs.

Lupul put the Leafs on the board with his first goal of the season at 4:18 of the second period, converting a pass from defenseman Morgan Rielly. Malkin was serving a goaltender interference penalty.

The Penguins regained their three-goal lead on a power play at 13:46 of the second, with Malkin scoring his first of the season on assists from Crosby and Letang. It came after the Leafs were penalized for too many men on the ice.

NOTES: D Cody Franson (knee) was out of the Maple Leafs’ lineup again Saturday after missing the season opener Wednesday. He declared himself ready to play at the morning skate. He likely will play Sunday in New York. ... The Penguins were without RW Beau Bennett (leg), who is expected to be out until mid-November, and D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body). ... The Penguins recalled D Scott Harrington from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on Friday and sent down D Taylor Chorney. ... RW Richard Panik, who was claimed off waivers by the Maple Leafs from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, made his Toronto debut on Saturday. ... The Leafs will visit New York to play in the Rangers’ home opener on Sunday. ... The Penguins’ next game is at home against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.