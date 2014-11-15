Powerless Leafs fall to Penguins

TORONTO -- The Pittsburgh Penguins do a lot of things well. One aspect of their game that might be overlooked is their ability to kill penalties.

It was evident on Friday night when they killed off six power plays, including one at the end of the game, to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1.

The penalty-killing made two goals by left winger Pascal Dupuis stand up. The Maple Leafs goal came from defenseman Cody Franson in an even-strength situation in the third period.

“We have a lot of confidence in our penalty kill to be able to play in games like this where you have a 2-1 lead and have to kill a penalty at the end of the game,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “I thought it was a character win when you see guys blocking shots the way they did.”

Goaltender Thomas Greiss, in his third game of the season, also came through as Toronto stormed his net in the final two minutes during a power play and with goalie Jonathan Bernier removed for an extra attacker. Greiss finished with 30 saves while Bernier made 38.

”We were handling the puck way, way too long,“ Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said of his power play. ”We were trying to make the stick-handle play. We weren’t as sharp with the puck as we needed to be. They did a good job of forcing things to the outside and blocking shots.

Related Coverage Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs had their final power play when defenseman Dion Phaneuf hit Penguins right winger Patric Hornqvist with a hard check. Center Evgeni Malkin took exception and engaged Phaneuf. Both were given roughing penalties at 17:46 with Malkin receiving a double minor.

“Good on him for sticking up for a teammate,” Penguins center Sidney Crosby said. “We stick together. And we got a huge kill there to finish the game.”

The Leafs had their chance but Greiss stood his ground, making a paddle save that preserved the lead.

“I just saw it bouncing around and I caught it with my stick,” Greiss said. “I just tried to swat it away. It worked out quite well. It wasn’t quite desperation, but I was definitely battling hard.”

“We have to be better on the power play,” Phaneuf said. “I think we generated some chances. It’s disappointing that we couldn’t find a way to push the game into overtime or even win the game in regulation. I thought we did lots of good things, too, but we made a few mistakes that cost us.”

Dupuis scored his second goal of the game and sixth of the season 15 seconds into the third period to put the Penguins ahead 2-0. Crosby set up Dupuis for his 40-foot slap shot from the edge of the left faceoff circle.

Franson scored his third goal of the season -- unassisted -- when his shot from the right point eluded Greiss.

The Penguins (11-3-1) concluded a five-game road trip in Toronto and were smarting from a 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers last Tuesday that ended their seven-game winning streak.

The Maple Leafs (9-6-2) were trying to avenge a 5-2 loss after the Penguins’ previous visit on Oct. 11.

Each team had one power play in the scoreless first period.

The Maple Leafs came closest to scoring on their man-advantage situation with right winger David Clarkson’s tip-in attempt hitting the goal post at 14:44 with Penguins right winger Steve Downie off for hooking.

Toronto’s third power play of the second period turned out to benefit the Penguins.

Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was penalized for roughing at 15:07. As his penalty expired, the Penguins cleared the puck and Bortuzzo caught up to it after he left the penalty box. He took the puck into the left corner. The Leafs failed to clear it and Dupuis scored on a tip-in from defenseman Christian Ehrhoff’s eventual shot.

Bernier prevented Malkin from adding to the lead soon after with a fine glove save.

NOTES: D Borje Salming, who played 1,019 games in 16 seasons with the Maple Leafs, was added to the team’s Legends Row. A statue will be unveiled next September alongside those honoring G Johnny Bower, C Ted Kennedy and C Darryl Sittler. ... Both teams wore Hockey Hall of Fame helmet decals for Friday’s game. Induction ceremonies will be held Monday. ...RW Craig Adams played in his 303rd consecutive game on Friday, the second longest streak in Penguins history. He moved past C Jordan Staal (302) and trails franchise leader C Ron Schock (313). ... Penguins D Olli Maatta, who had surgery on Nov. 4 to remove a cancerous growth from his thyroid gland, has resumed practicing and should return to action in about five days. ... The Maple Leafs visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... The Penguins will be home to the New York Rangers on Saturday.