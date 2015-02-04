Preview: Penguins at Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins begin a Western Canadian road trip Wednesday with a visit to the Edmonton Oilers. Pittsburgh is struggling recently with only four wins in its last 10 games (4-4-2), while Edmonton is one of only two teams remaining with fewer than 10 home victories. The Penguins are in danger of slipping to third in the Metropolitan Division, against which the Oilers have a winning record (5-3-0).

Edmonton needed extra time to win its previous two home contests against the Penguins, who are 5-0-2 in their last seven meetings with the Oilers. Pittsburgh, which suffered a 4-0 setback to Nashville on Sunday, has scored one goal in its last three games - a power-play tally. Ben Scrivens is expected to be back in net for Edmonton after Viktor Fasth started Monday’s 5-4 shootout victory over San Jose, while Marc-Andre Fleury is the likely starter for Pittsburgh.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Edmonton), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (28-14-8): Evgeni Malkin has missed five games with a lower-body injury but could return Wednesday. Defenseman Christian Ehrhoff has already missed two contests with a possible concussion and is not traveling with the team, opening a roster spot for rookie Derrick Pouliot. Captain Sidney Crosby has been held off the scoresheet in four of his last five games.

ABOUT THE OILERS (14-28-9): Taylor Hall is considered day-to-day after he aggravated his leg injury when he returned to the lineup Monday after missing three games. Benoit Pouliot suffered a foot injury versus the Sharks and is uncertain for Wednesday. Edmonton recalled Iiro Pakarinen from the American Hockey League on Tuesday, giving the 23-year-old rookie a chance to build on his earlier call-up, when he recorded one goal in five games.

OVERTIME

1. Three of Edmonton’s last four victories have come in a shootout.

2. Crosby has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in six career contests against the Oilers.

3. Pittsburgh and Edmonton will meet again in the Steel City on March 12.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Oilers 1