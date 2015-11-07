Kessel’s power-play goal the difference as Pens edge Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have now won six in a row.

Phil Kessel’s third-period power-play goal proved to be the decider, as the Penguins beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Friday night at Rexall Place.

At 9:45 of the third, just 15 seconds after Oilers goalie Anders Nilsson took a tripping penalty, right winger Kessel snapped the puck at goal; it deflected off the hand of Oilers defenseman Brandon Davidson and fluttered under Nilsson’s glove.

“I saw the release and thought it was going to go high and I kind of froze on it because it went off the hand and knuckled its way in,” said Nilsson. “He (Davidson) made a good effort trying to block it.”

Oilers coach Todd McLellan was satisfied with his team’s effort, but not the result.

“I don’t want us to accept losing, but the approach to the game, the effort, the build throughout the night... the resiliency those were all positives for us, but I don’t want us to acknowledge that losing is fine, because it isn‘t.”

The Penguins came back after the Oilers took the lead early in the second period. At the 45-second mark, Oilers defenseman Oskar Klefbom ripped a slap shot that went through Pittsburgh goalie Jeff Zatkoff, making just his second start of the season. The shot came from just inside the blue line and Zatkoff wasn’t screened. But Zatkoff was strong the rest of the way, making a total of 27 saves.

With less than two minutes left in the game, Zatkoff got a scare when the goal light went on and the crowd roared, thinking that Oilers left winger Benoit Pouliot’s bad-angle shot had crossed the line. But the refs waved jt off and replay confirmed the puck never went in.

“I knew it was underneath me, the guy threw it from the side, it hit a shin pad and it kinda hit me down at the bottom of the pads,” said Zatkoff. “I knew it was underneath me, I didn’t know where, but I saw the ref right there and he wasn’t pointing, so I just put my hands behind and fortunately I think it ended up getting stuck under my left pad which is outside, anyway.”

At 9:06 of the second, rookie Daniel Sprong’s wrist shot from the slot tied the game.

“That’s something I’ve been working on, coming off the cycle and going straight to the net and finding that open space,” said Sprong.

The Dutch right winger was set to be a healthy scratch for the third straight game, but was inserted into the lineup just before face-off to replace veteran winger Pascal Dupuis, who was taken to hospital.

In a release issued just before face-off, the team stated that Dupuis experienced symptoms “that may or may not be related to his blood clot history.”

Dupuis played in six games this season, scoring once. One year ago, Dupuis was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs. He missed 66 games.

After the game, Penguins coach Mike Johnston had good news.

“He went for precautionary tests before the game and the tests came back negative,” said Johnston. “He’ll be re-evaluated in Pittsburgh. We want to make sure so he’ll get checked out and won’t play tomorrow night (in Calgary).”

The Penguins believed they had opened the scoring on a first-period power play, but it was negated after video review.

Center Sidney Crosby’s ripped a one-time slap shot and the puck trickled through the pads of Oilers goalie Anders Nilsson before right winger Patric Hornqvist stabbed it into the open goal.

McLellan challenged the call, claiming that an offside call was missed when Pittsburgh entered the zone. Replays showed Hornqvist crossed the blue line inches ahead of the puck, and the goal was wiped out.

NOTES: Oilers RW Jordan Eberle returned to the lineup Friday, his first regular-season appearance in 2015-16; he had been out since preseason with a shoulder injury. ... Oilers C Connor McDavid is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle suffered in Tuesday’s win over Philadelphia. Also out were D Justin Schultz (back), LW Lauri Korpikoski (head) and LW Rob Klinkhammer (leg). ... The Penguins RW Bryan Rust is on injured reserve (undisclosed). ... The Oilers called up RW Andrew Miller on Wednesday from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors; LW Anton Slepyshev was sent down. ... The Oilers scratched D Mark Fayne, D Andrew Ference, and LW Luke Gazdic. ... The Penguins scratched D Adam Clendening.