Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

RW Daniel Sprong, the Penguins’ 18-year-old right winger, missed the game while being held up in Canada attending to visa issues. The second Dutch-born player in NHL history moved to Canada at age 7. Bryan Rust moved up to the third line to replace him.

LW Chris Kunitz replaced RW Patric Hornqvist on the Penguins’ top power-play unit. Coach Mike Johnston also is experimenting with RW Phil Kessel playing in the high slot rather than the left circle, with C Evgeni Malkin on the left half wall and C Sidney Crosby on the right half wall.