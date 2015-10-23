FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
October 23, 2015 / 2:02 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Daniel Sprong sat out a second consecutive game on Thursday night. The Dutch-born Sprong spent several days in Canada ironing out a visa issue.

F Pascal Dupuis will be in the lineup Thursday for the first time since last playing on Nov. 15, the Penguins annoucned.

RW-LW Pascal Dupuis played Thursday night in his first game since Nov. 11, 2014. He appeared in only 55 games the last two seasons because of an ACL tear and career-threatening blood clots. Dupuis moved onto the fourth line with C Matt Cullen and RW Kevin Porter.

