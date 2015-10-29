Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

RW Beau Bennett scored early in the third period to pull the Penguins even in an eventual 3-1 win over Washington. Bennett had missed the previous five games with an undisclosed injury.

RW Daniel Sprong, 18, will play past the nine-game deadline for his entry-level contract to begin.

RW Phil Kessel scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as the Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Wednesday night. Kessel broke a 1-1 tie with his fourth goal of the season at 3:49 of the third when center Evgeny Malkin slid a pass into the slot that Kessel snapped past Holtby. “The last few games (Kessel‘s) found an opening down low and he’s missed some of those chances,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “And with some of our scorers, the number of shots they’re getting, if they get the quality chances, goals are going to come.”

G Marc-Andre Fleury 33 shots, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Wednesday night. ”I sweat more, that’s for sure,“ Fleury joked when suggested the more shots he sees, the better he plays. Fleury stopped 38 pucks in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Nashville. ”It’s easier to stay in the game I think, Fleury said. “There’s always something going on and you’re moving around, trying to follow the puck.”

C Nick Bonino added an empty-netter for Pittsburgh, which won five of six, on Wednesday.