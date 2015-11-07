Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

LW Daniel Sprong’s wrist shot from the slot tied the game in an eventual 2-1 Pittsburgh win Friday. “That’s something I’ve been working on, coming off the cycle and going straight to the net and finding that open space,” said Sprong. The Dutch right winger was set to be a healthy scratch for the third straight game, but was inserted into the lineup just before face-off to replace veteran winger Pascal Dupuis, who was taken to hospital.

RW Phil Kessel’s third-period power-play goal proved to be the decider, as the Penguins beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Friday night at Rexall Place.

G Jeff Zatkoff made only his second start of the season on Friday at Edmonton.

G Jeff Zatkoff, making just his second start of the season, gave up a softie to Oilers D Oskar Klefbom, who ripped a slap shot that went through. The shot came from just inside the blue line and Zatkoff wasn’t screened. But Zatkoff was strong the rest of the way, making a total of 27 saves in a win Friday.

LW Pascal Dupuis was taken to hospital and wasn’t available Friday.

LW Pascal Dupuis was taken to hospital Friday after the team stated he experienced symptoms “that may or may not be related to his blood clot history.” After the game, Penguins coach Mike Johnston had good news. “He went for precautionary tests before the game and the tests came back negative,” said Johnston. “He’ll be re-evaluated in Pittsburgh. We want to make sure so he’ll get checked out and won’t play tomorrow night (in Calgary).”