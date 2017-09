RW Beau Bennett became the third winger to start on C Sidney Crosby’s right side on Wednesday.

RW Patric Hornqvist is now on C Nick Bonino’s third line after RW Beau Bennett was bumped up to the top line.

RW Pascal Dupuis returned after missing two games for precautionary reasons that caused him to go to an Edmonton hospital last weekend. He sat out the final five months of the 2014-15 season with blood clots.