Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 18, 2015

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Daniel Sprong, RW Patric Hornqvist and C Matt Cullen missed practice Monday but played Tuesday. Sprong and Cullen were ill Monday. Hornqvist left Saturday’s game at New Jersey because of an undisclosed injury.

D Rob Scuderi and C Nick Bonino, who missed practice Monday, were scratched in favor of D Adam Clendening, who played in just his second game of the season, and LW Sergei Plotnikov.

