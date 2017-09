D Olli Maatta is still at least a week from playing because of an upper-body injury caused when he was slammed into a open gate on the bench during play.

C Sidney Crosby and Blue Jackets C Brandon Dubinsky were battling for position Friday.

G Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 40 saves, and was particularly strong early when the Blue Jackets were roaring.

C Evgeni Malkin scored his club’s only goal midway through the third period, but the Penguins couldn’t hold the tenuous lead.