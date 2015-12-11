FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 12, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Olli Maatta gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead over the Avalanche when his shot from the side of the net went off G Reto Berra and popped up in the air. The puck then hit the crossbar and went off Colorado C John Mitchell and into the net. “I just got the puck off the boards and I think our forwards did a good job clearing out some space and driving to the net,” Maatta said. “I had a lot of room to work with.”

RW Beau Bennett scored twice during a three-goal flurry in the third period, and Pittsburgh beat Colorado 4-2 Wednesday night. Bennett gave Pittsburgh breathing room with his second of the night and fifth of the season.

RW Patric Hornqvist had two assists for the Penguins in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche on Wednesday.

G Marc-Andre Fleury had 24 saves for the Penguins in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.