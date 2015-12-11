Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

D Olli Maatta gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead over the Avalanche when his shot from the side of the net went off G Reto Berra and popped up in the air. The puck then hit the crossbar and went off Colorado C John Mitchell and into the net. “I just got the puck off the boards and I think our forwards did a good job clearing out some space and driving to the net,” Maatta said. “I had a lot of room to work with.”

RW Beau Bennett scored twice during a three-goal flurry in the third period, and Pittsburgh beat Colorado 4-2 Wednesday night. Bennett gave Pittsburgh breathing room with his second of the night and fifth of the season.

RW Patric Hornqvist had two assists for the Penguins in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche on Wednesday.

G Marc-Andre Fleury had 24 saves for the Penguins in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche on Wednesday.