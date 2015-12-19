FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 19, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Conor Sheary received a promotion after one NHL game to join C Sidney Crosby’s top line, which includes Chris Kunitz at LW. Sheary made his NHL debut on Wednesday night in Boston, playing 16:41.

C Sidney Crosby scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 8, 2005, against Boston when new Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was Bruins coach.

G Marc-Andre Fleury, who played in 25 of the first 30 games, is expected to miss about a week with a concussion.

D Kris Letang (upper-body injury) remains day to day.

C Nick Bonino returned Friday night after missing one game with an illness.

