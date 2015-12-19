Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

RW Conor Sheary received a promotion after one NHL game to join C Sidney Crosby’s top line, which includes Chris Kunitz at LW. Sheary made his NHL debut on Wednesday night in Boston, playing 16:41.

RW Conor Sheary scored his first NHL goal and added an assist on Friday.

D Trevor Daley scored his first goal for Pittsburgh four days after being traded by the Chicago Blackhawks. Daley scored on a slap shot from high above the right circle at 2:39, but Boston regained the lead with another special-teams goal.

C Sidney Crosby scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 8, 2005, against Boston when new Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was Bruins coach.

C Sidney Crosby had two assists in a loss Friday. “It’s been different things every game,” said Crosby, the former NHL scoring champion who has only one goal in 10 games and six in 31 games. “The fact is, we’ve got to find a way to win a hockey game.”

G Marc-Andre Fleury, who played in 25 of the first 30 games, is expected to miss about a week with a concussion.

D Kris Letang (upper-body injury) remains day to day.

C Nick Bonino returned Friday night after missing one game with an illness.