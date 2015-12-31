Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

C Sidney Crosby, a former NHL scoring champion, has begun picking up his offensive game after a season-long slump. He scored his second goal in three games -- after going seven games without a goal. His inside-outside move froze Bernier at 4:45 of the second.

G Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), who last played Dec. 14, practiced Tuesday for the first time since getting hurt but was not in uniform as rookie G Matthew Murray played in his fourth NHL game.

Kris Letang returned after missing nine of the previous 11 games -- including a Sunday 1-0 loss in Winnipeg -- with multiple injuries, including a concussion.