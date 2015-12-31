FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 1, 2016 / 2:15 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Sidney Crosby, a former NHL scoring champion, has begun picking up his offensive game after a season-long slump. He scored his second goal in three games -- after going seven games without a goal. His inside-outside move froze Bernier at 4:45 of the second.

G Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), who last played Dec. 14, practiced Tuesday for the first time since getting hurt but was not in uniform as rookie G Matthew Murray played in his fourth NHL game.

G Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), who last played Dec. 14, practiced Tuesday for the first time since getting hurt but was not in uniform.

Kris Letang returned after missing nine of the previous 11 games -- including a Sunday 1-0 loss in Winnipeg -- with multiple injuries, including a concussion.

