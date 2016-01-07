Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

LW Scott Wilson replaced LW Conor Sheary in the lineup on Wednesday night. Sheary played against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

C Sidney Crosby scored in the third period for the Penguins. That extended Crosby’s goal streak to four games. He has at least a point in 15 of his past 20 games. “Those five-goal games that we had weren’t flukes,” Crosby said. “Those were things that we earned. The puck luck we got, we deserved. If we keep getting the chances we got tonight, those will be more common. We just stuck with it and tried to finish out the game and win a period. We were able to get that point and could have easily gotten the second one. ... That could be a point that means a lot later on.”

D Kris Letang scored in the third period for the Penguins. “That’s a team that is really good with the puck,” said Letang, who has a string of three multiple-point games. “They wear you down by controlling the game, having the puck on their stick, and they’re scary offensively. It was a great point, well deserved. We would rather have two points, but that’s the way it is.”

D Kris Letang was named to the NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. Malkin has been selected to four All-Star Games.

C Evgeni Malkin was named to the NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. Malkin has been selected to four All-Star games.