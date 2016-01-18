FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
January 19, 2016 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Olli Maatta’s fifth goal of the season started the scoring, only 3:54 into the first period. Maatta, working off a pass from near the blue line, skated around left winger Jeff Skinner in the right circle and beat Lack up high with a wrist shot inside the far post.

RW Conor Sheary, back with the team after scoring his first career goal earlier in the season, played just 3:12 in the first period, the least amount of any Penguins player. But he pushed the lead to 2-0 midway through the period while playing on the fourth line.

RW Patric Hornqvist and C Evgeni Malkin each had a pair of assists and the Penguins roughed up Carolina Hurricanes backup goalie Eddie Lack during a 5-0 victory Sunday.

C Sidney Crosby enjoyed a two-goal game for the second time this month and the Penguins roughed up Carolina Hurricanes backup goalie Eddie Lack during a 5-0 victory Sunday. Crosby, in a scoring slump earlier while not being picked for the NHL All-Star game, scored his seventh goal in his last 13 games. “Our focus was to keep playing the same way,” Fleury said of Pittsburgh not relaxing after taking the 3-0 lead.

G Marc-Andre Fleury needed to make only 22 saves in his third shutout of the season and 41st of his career.

C Evgeni Malkin and RW Patric Hornqvist each had a pair of assists and the Penguins roughed up Carolina Hurricanes backup goalie Eddie Lack during a 5-0 victory Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
