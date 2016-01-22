Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

LW Chris Kunitz, who had two assists, left Thursday’s game after landing hard against the boards in a seated position after colliding with Flyers center Claude Giroux. There was no postgame update on Kunitz.

RW Phil Kessel scored twice in the Penguins win over the Flyers on Thursday. Kessel, though, saw even bigger reasons to celebrate the win. Pittsburgh leapfrogged the Flyers in the tight Eastern Division wild-card race and with 51 points sit just outside the playoff cutoff. “Obviously, this is a big game for us,” Kessel said. “They’re a division rival and as much as you can win these games, you need them.”

C Sidney Crosby got an even-strength goal at 7:29 of the second period to tie it. He took a feed from Chris Kunitz and from the bottom of the left circle lifted a severe-angle shot over Steve Mason’s shoulder.

D Kris Letang played for a second game in a row on Thursday night despite an apparent right hand/arm injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and said he will need to continue to manage the injury in the coming days.