Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

F Oskar Sundqvist was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday. The 21-year-old Swede is in his first full season in North America and has five goals and 11 assists in 39 AHL games this season.

C Evgeni Malkin is dealing with a nagging lower-body injury that could sideline him a few games. “He’s going to rehab it over the weekend,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said of Malkin. “We’re going to evaluate him when we get back and go from there.” Malkin leads the Penguins with 23 goals and 49 points this season.

C Eric Fehr, one of the team’s key penalty killers, is expected to miss about a month with a lower-body injury. “It’s going to be longer term,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said of Fehr. “It’s not season-ending. It’s nothing that severe. But it’s significant enough that it’s going to be longer term.”