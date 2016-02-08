Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

D Joe Morrow was inserted into the lineup after four straight healthy scratches. D Colin Miller took Morrow’s place as a scratch.

C Sidney Crosby looks like the superstar he has always been. On Saturday night, Crosby and D Kris Letang each got three points to help the Penguins rally to an overtime win. Crosby has a six-game goal streak and eight goals and 22 goals and 27 assists this season.

G Marc-Andre Fleury, pulled in the second period of Friday’s loss at Tampa Bay, was given the night off.

C Evgeni Malkin missed his second straight game on Saturday because of “nagging” lower-body injury. Because of injuries, Pittsburgh has moved fourth-line C Matt Cullen to the second unit.

C Eric Fehr, who suffered a lower-body injury on Tuesday, is expected to miss one month.