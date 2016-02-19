Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

LW Scott Wilson scored his first NHL goal later in the second. Right winger Conor Sheary held off two defenders behind the net to thread a pass to Wilson, whose one-timer from the left circle cleanly beat Mrazek. The goal was the first by either the Penguins’ third or fourth line since Sheary scored against Anaheim on Feb. 8.

RW Phil Kessel scored twice after being moved up to Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby’s top line and the Penguins broke out of a brief scoring slump with a 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Kessel, the former high-scoring Toronto Maple Leafs winger, was acquired on July 1 to play on Crosby’s line, only to be shifted to center Evgeni Malkin’s line after only seven games. “We’ve talked about that for a few days now, and the coaching staff decided to go with it for this game and see if we could get some chemistry, get a spark and score some goals,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

C Matt Cullen, filling in again as the Penguins’ second-line center as an injured Evgeny Malkin missed a seventh consecutive game, restored Pittsburgh’s lead late in the period with his seventh goal, off a deflected shot that rebounded to him in the slot.

C Sidney Crosby said of the team’s recent inability to score, with three goals in three games: “This time of year is a grind. The games are tough. Everyone is playing at a high level.”

C Sidney Crosby scored his 15th goal in his last 11 games at Consol Energy Center into an empty net in the final minute.

G Marc-Andre Fleury gave up nine goals in his first two games after the All-Star break, but is 3-1-1 in five starts since while failing to allow more than three goals. He’s also stopped 146 of 155 shots. Fleury improved to 8-1-1 in his last 10 home starts by making several remarkable series of saves in a 6-3 win Thursday against Detroit -- one with his left pad after being pushed into the back of the net. He also made several key stops during Detroit’s only power play, during the third period.

D Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal in 34 games when he threw a seemingly harmless wrist shot on net from beyond the right circle midway that deflected off Detroit right winger Darren Helm’s stick and past Petr Mrazek, who shook his head in disgust after the puck went in midway through the first period. “It was a lucky bounce,” Mrazek said. “(But) they came hard and had a more chances than we had.”

C Evgeni Malkin missed a seventh consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. Pittsburgh’s power play was 1-for-14 without Malkin.