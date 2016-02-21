FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 21, 2016 / 8:58 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Sidney Crosby was the NHL’s hottest scorer only 10 days ago. But after scoring 12 goals in a nine-game stretch from Jan. 17-Feb. 8, Crosby was held without a goal for the fourth time in five games on Saturday. He also was a minus-1, and is a minus-2 during those five games. Crosby had only one shot despite playing on a newly configured line with RW Phil Kessel, who also failed to scored.

C Evgeni Malkin missed his eighth consecutive game without star center Evgeni Malkin (undisclosed injury) and also played the third period without defenseman Ben Lovejoy (upper body injury).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.