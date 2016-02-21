Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

C Sidney Crosby was the NHL’s hottest scorer only 10 days ago. But after scoring 12 goals in a nine-game stretch from Jan. 17-Feb. 8, Crosby was held without a goal for the fourth time in five games on Saturday. He also was a minus-1, and is a minus-2 during those five games. Crosby had only one shot despite playing on a newly configured line with RW Phil Kessel, who also failed to scored.

C Evgeni Malkin missed his eighth consecutive game without star center Evgeni Malkin (undisclosed injury) and also played the third period without defenseman Ben Lovejoy (upper body injury).