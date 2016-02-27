FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
February 27, 2016 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Olli Maatta signed a six-year contract extension with the Penguins on Friday. General manager Jim Rutherford announced that the deal begins with the 2016-17 season and runs through the 2021-22 campaign, and has an average annual value of $4.083 million. Maatta, 21, has recorded six goals, 10 assists and a plus-18 rating in 53 games this season. The Penguins chose Maatta in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2012 NHL draft. He played in just 20 games last season because of a cancerous thyroid tumor and shoulder surgery. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound native of Jyvaskyla, Finland, broke into the NHL as a 19-year-old in 2013-14, tallying 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 78 games. Those totals earned Maatta the club’s rookie of the year award.

