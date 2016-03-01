Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

RW Kasperi Kapanen was recalled by the Maple Leafs from the AHL Toronto Marlies. Kapanen, 19, has played in 32 games with the Marlies, recording eight goals and 14 assists. Kapanen, who was acquired via trade from Pittsburgh in July 2015, was drafted by the Penguins in the first round (22nd overall) in 2014.

D James Melindy, F Dan O‘Donoghue and F Dustin Jeffrey were acquired by Pittsburgh from Arizona on Monday in exchange for F Matia Marcantuoni.

F Dan O‘Donoghue, F Dustin Jeffrey and D James Melindy were acquired by Pittsburgh from Arizona on Monday in exchange for F Matia Marcantuoni.

F Matthias Plachta and a conditional seventh-round choice in the 2017 draft were acquired by the Peguins on Monday in exchange for LW Sergei Plotnikov. Plachta has recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 46 games with the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League this season.

F Conor Sheary was assigned to the AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday. He had three goals and two assists in 27 games for Pittsburgh.

D Justin Schultz, acquired by Pittsburgh on Saturday from Edmonton, has yet to report to his new team.

RW Patric Hornqvist recently was demoted -- if that is the right word -- from Sidney Crosby’s No. 1 line to Evgeni Malkin’s No. 2 line. He is now back with Crosby. What hasn’t changed is he is quietly becoming a reliable scorer on a team with big names. Hornqvist’s first career hat trick Monday gave him eight points in five games and at least one point in 14 of 24 games.

C Sidney Crosby set up three goals Monday in the Penguins’ 6-0 win over the Coyotes. Crosby broke out of a recent scoring slump with his playmaking.

G Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves in his 43rd career shutout while improving to 10-1-1 in his last 12 games in Consol Energy Center.

F Dustin Jeffrey, F Dan O‘Donoghue and D James Melindy were acquired by Pittsburgh from Arizona on Monday in exchange for F Matia Marcantuoni.