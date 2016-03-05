FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
March 5, 2016

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Josh Archibald was recalled from the Penguins’ AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa. The 23-year-old Archibald could make his NHL debut when the Penguins host the Calgary Flames on Saturday. He has eight goals and six assists in 51 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

F Kevin Porter underwent surgery on his ankle Friday morning after getting injured Thursday night against the New York Rangers. “It’s a longer-term injury, probably around the 12-week mark,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said via the team’s website. “It’s a tough setback for him and for us. That’s where he’s at.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
