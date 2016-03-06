Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

RW Josh Archibald was called up from the AHL farm club.

F Beau Bennett, out for 33 of the last 34 games because of a shoulder injury, is practicing for the first time since being reinjured Jan. 23. ... The Flames continue to search for a linemate for LW Johnny Gaudreau and C Sean Monahan, beginning the game with Michael Frolik at right wing. They ended their previous game with recent callup Garnet Hathaway at right wing.

D Justin Schultz was expected to make his Penguins debut, one week after being picked up from Edmonton but sat out a fourth consecutive game. He has been out because of immigration issues and a lack of practice time with his new team.

C Sidney Crosby got two more goals Saturday, his fourth multi-goal game since Jan. 1, giving him three goals in two games and seven points in four games. Crosby has rebounded from the worst start of his career to put up 16 goals in 21 games. The former NHL MVP also is one of the league’s top scorers on home ice, collecting 43 of his 63 points at Consol Energy Center.

LW Carl Hagelin needed stitches during the first period but returned and spent part of the game Saturday on Sidney Crosby’s line.

G Marc-Andre Fleury only his second regulation-time loss in 14 games at Consol Energy Center since Jan. 1. Fleury (26 saves) was trying to become only the 20th goalie in NHL history to win 350 games. Crosby, who has 43 of his 63 points this season at Consol Energy Center, regained the lead for Pittsburgh 5:24 early in the second. Crosby won a faceoff in the defensive zone, kept the up-ice rush going with a between-his-legs drop pace, then went to the net and redirected Hornqvist’s shot from the right point.