#US NHL
March 21, 2016 / 1:19 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Oskar Sundqvist was inserted into the lineup on Saturday after being recalled on Friday from American Hockey League affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Sundqvist appeared in his 11th career NHL game after making his debut on Feb. 5.

LW Carl Hagelin is helping the Penguins fill the void left by Evgeni Malkin (upper-body injury). Hagelin scored a goal in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win on Saturday over the Flyers. This comes after he posted three assists in the Penguins’ 4-2 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday. In eight games during March, Hagelin has eight points.

C Sidney Crosby had two assists on Saturday to extend his point streak to 11 games. He has 18 points in the 11 games.

D Ben Lovejoy remained out with an upper-body injury and is considered day to day. Lovejoy has not played since Feb. 20 after appearing in 60 games.

