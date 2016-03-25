FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2016 / 9:21 PM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Brian Dumoulin played despite being injured on a hit Sunday by Capitals F Alex Ovechkin. He hasn’t missed a game this season.

RW Beau Bennett returned after missing 25 games with an upper-body injury. He last played Jan. 23.

RW Phil Kessel had plenty of scoring chances against the Devils -- two official shots and six that were wide or didn’t get to the net -- but the five-time 30-goal scorer still has only one goal in 10 games. With Evgeni Malkin out for the rest of the regular season, the Penguins could use some scoring help from the proven Kessel, but he has only two goals in 15 games over the past month.

