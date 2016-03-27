FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pittsburgh Penguins left winger Kris Kunitz left Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings late in the second period after taking a hit from the Red Wings Pavel Datsyuk. Kunitz did not return. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Kunitz has an upper-body injury and will miss Sunday’s game at the New York Rangers. Kunitz scored his 17th goal earlier in the game, which Pittsburgh won 7-2. He has 38 points and is plus-31 in 72 games.

C Nick Bonino had a goal and a career-high four assists in a 7-2 win over the Red Wings on Saturday after being a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury. Bonino had only 16 points in 54 games coming into Saturday.

