Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

RW Bryan Rust was chosen as the team’s rookie of the year but sat out Thursday night against the Predators with a lower-body injury.

RW Phil Kessel had his fifth two-goal game of the season Thursday against Nashville, assuring him of a seventh 25-goal season. His production might have been expected to slip without injured linemate Evgeni Malkin, who’s been out since mid-March, yet Kessel has nine goals and 12 assists in his last 22 games -- with four goals and five assists in his last five.

RW Patric Hornqvist, without a goal for eight games, set up in front of the net and deflected Trevor Daley’s shot from the right circle.

G Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves to assure himself of a seventh 35-win season.

C Evgeni Malkin, out since March 11 with an upper-body injury, is skating again but is not close to returning. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and perhaps the first round of the playoffs if Pittsburgh qualifies.