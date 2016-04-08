Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

LW Tom Sestito was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on Thursday.

F Matt Cullen scored two goals, his 15th and 16th, in regulation in a win vs. Washington on Thursday.

C Sidney Crosby scored the game-winner with 1:00 left in overtime and the Penguins defeated the Capitals 4-3 on Thursday night despite squandering a 3-0 second-period lead. “Sometimes you feel like you have too much time on plays like that, too much time to think,” Crosby said of the breakaway goal. “(Kris Letang) made a great pass.”

D Kris Letang assisted on Pittsburgh’s game-winning goal on Thursday night andhas scored at least one point in eight straight games. During that stretch Letang has two goals and 10 assists. Letang has established personal bests this season with 16 goals and 51 assists.

C Eric Fehr, who missed Pittsburgh’s two previous visits to Washington because of injury, returned for the first time as a Penguin.