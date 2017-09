D Olli Mattaa returned for the postseason opener after being out since March 24 due to a lower-body injury.

G Jeff Zatkoff, who never started a game after Feb. 20, was between the pipes for the Penguins’ playoff opener. Marc-Andre Fleury was scratched due to a concussion.

G Marc-Andre Fleury was unexpectedly out Wednesday with a concussion after taking part in the morning skate.