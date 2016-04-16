FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
April 17, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Marc-Andre Fleury practiced Friday and there is a chance he could play Saturday in Game 2 on the Penguins first-round series against the Rangers. Fleury, who has been out with his second concussion of the season, practiced all week with the team. Jeff Zatkoff made 35 saves in a Game 1 win for the Penguins.

C Evgeni Malkin practiced Friday and sounded optimistic about his chance of playing Saturday in Game 2 on the Penguins first-round series against the Rangers. Malkin, coming off an upper-body injury believed to be his wrist, was a full participant in practice and declared himself a game-time decision. He has 27 goals and 31 assists in 57 games played this season. Malkin practiced on a line with speedy wingers Connor Sheary and Bryan Rust, as well as on the top power-play unit, where his absence has been greatly missed.

