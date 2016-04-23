Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

G Matt Murray stopped 31 shots for his first career playoff shutout in his second career playoff game. “A win is a win; it feels good,” Murray said. “At the same time, at this point in the season, it really doesn’t matter until you win the fourth one. I know it’s cliche and you guys hate hearing it, but we are taking it one game at a time. That’s how you have to approach these types of situations. We’ll enjoy this one for the night and move on.”

C Evgeni Malkin has been a force since rejoining the team for Game 2. He has two goals and four assists in three games and appears to be getting better. After registering zero shots in Game 2, he had three shots in Game 3 and six in Game 4.