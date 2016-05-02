Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

F Pascal Dupuis of the Pittsburgh Penguins was named a finalists for the 2015-16 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey,” the league announced Sunday. Dupuis rejoined the Penguins after nearly a year of rehabilitation, training, medical testing and monitoring in caring for multiple injuries and blood clot concerns. He appeared in 18 games before a pair of medical scares convinced him to retire. Dupuis remains with the Penguins to provide feedback to coaches and players.