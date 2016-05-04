FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
May 5, 2016 / 3:43 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Steve Oleksy was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa., on Tuesday. Oleksy, 30, has been recalled several times this season. He is looking to make his Pittsburgh debut. A 6-foot, 190-pound right-handed-shooting blueliner, Oleksy registered one assist in three games for WBS in Round 1. During the regular season, Oleksy two goals and 17 assists in 63 games.

F Tom Sestito was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa., on Tuesday. Sestito, 28, played in four NHL regular-season games with Pittsburgh this year, tallying an assist against the Capitals on April 7. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound bruiser had two assists in three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during its first-round sweep of the Providence Bruins. During the regular season, Sestito had five goals and nine assists in 41 games.

F Bryan Rust was listed by the Penguins as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, believed to be a badly bruised foot suffered while blocking a shot early in Game 3 on Monday. Rust’s most likely forward replacement would be Oskar Sundqvist, as Beau Bennett still isn’t cleared to play by team doctors and medical staff, according to the Penguins website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.