Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

D Steve Oleksy was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa., on Tuesday. Oleksy, 30, has been recalled several times this season. He is looking to make his Pittsburgh debut. A 6-foot, 190-pound right-handed-shooting blueliner, Oleksy registered one assist in three games for WBS in Round 1. During the regular season, Oleksy two goals and 17 assists in 63 games.

F Tom Sestito was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa., on Tuesday. Sestito, 28, played in four NHL regular-season games with Pittsburgh this year, tallying an assist against the Capitals on April 7. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound bruiser had two assists in three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during its first-round sweep of the Providence Bruins. During the regular season, Sestito had five goals and nine assists in 41 games.

F Bryan Rust was listed by the Penguins as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, believed to be a badly bruised foot suffered while blocking a shot early in Game 3 on Monday. Rust’s most likely forward replacement would be Oskar Sundqvist, as Beau Bennett still isn’t cleared to play by team doctors and medical staff, according to the Penguins website.