D Kris Letang was driven head-first into the boards on a hit by Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Ryan Callahan early in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final on Friday night. Callahan drew a five-minute major penalty for boarding, but the Penguins did not score on the power play. Callahan is likely to also face supplemental discipline for the hit. Letang returned with about seven and a half minutes to play in the first period.