FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
May 21, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Josh Archibald was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.

F Jean-Sebastien Dea was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.

F Kael Mouillierat was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.

D Steve Oleksy was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.

F Dominik Simon was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.

G Tristan Jarry was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.

D Tim Erixon was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.

F Daniel Sprong was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.