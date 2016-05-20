Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

F Josh Archibald was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.
F Jean-Sebastien Dea was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.
F Kael Mouillierat was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.
D Steve Oleksy was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.
F Dominik Simon was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.
G Tristan Jarry was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.
D Tim Erixon was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.
F Daniel Sprong was recalled from the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after that team was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs earlier this week.