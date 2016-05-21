FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
May 21, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Matthew Murray gave up four goals in the first two periods and was pulled for the first time in the postseason, with backup Marc-Andre Fleury playing a scoreless final period as Pittsburgh rallied to within a goal of the Lightning in a 4-3 loss.

F Phil Kessel scoring his eighth goal of the playoffs just 1:18 into the final period to make it 4-1.

D Trevor Daley had to be helped off the ice with a lower-body injury and he went hard into the boards behind the Pittsburgh net in the second period of Friday night’s Eastern Conference final game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Daley went awkwardly into the boards with 9:07 left in the second and play was stopped. He was helped off the ice with the Lightning up 2-0, and Tampa Bay went on a four-minute power play 45 seconds later and would extend its lead to 4-0 by the end of the second. Daley was averaging the second-most ice time of Pittsburgh’s defensemen in the playoffs, averaging 22:59 per game entering Friday’s game. He was at minus-2 when he left the game, logging 15 shifts for 10:12 of ice time. He did not return.

