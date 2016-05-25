FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
May 25, 2016

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

G Matthew Murray after starting Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 5. Murray has the better goals-against average in the playoffs (2.33 to 3.04) and save percentage (.923 to .875) and has a 9-4 record in the playoffs.

G Matthew Murray, on the bench in Game 5, came back and took a shutout into the third period, then held on for a huge win after the Lightning pulled within a goal in the final 10 minutes. In his first career elimination game, Murray looked like a seasoned veteran.

F Bryan Rust got a breakaway goal with 2:08 left to seal the Penguins win in Tampa Bay on Tuesday. “It’s a huge goal for us -- they were definitely coming and to give us that cushion was big,” G Matt Murray said of Rust’s goal to end the Tampa Bay rally.

RW Phil Kessel scored his ninth goal in these playoffs, which is the most by a Pittsburgh player since Sidney Crosby had 15 and Evgeni Malkin 14 in 2009.

C Sidney Crosby had the game-winning goal and an assist on Tuesday. Crosby has the game winner in all three Pittsburgh wins so far in the series -- a career high for game winners in a playoff year.

