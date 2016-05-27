Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

D Olli Maatta, benched for three games earlier in the series, began the game paired with Ben Lovejoy, while Kris Letang was with Brian Dumoulin. When Maatta returned to play in Game 5, he was with Letang.

G Matt Murray won his 11th game of the postseason, ranking second in the NHL behind San Jose's Martin Jones' 12 wins. Murray now has been victorious in 18 of his last 22 overall starts (regular and post season).

F Conor Sheary was active for a second successive game after being a healthy scratch in Game 5. RW Beau Bennett sat again.

F Bryan Rust scored only four goals in 41 games during the season, but scored both Pittsburgh goals in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against Tampa Bay. Rust scored three of the Penguins' seven goals in the final two games -- two more than Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin combined. He also was a plus-6 in the conference finals. Rust's five goals this postseason are the most by a Penguins rookie since Michel Briere (5) in 1970.

F Chris Kunitz has six points (3G-3A) during a career-long 5-game point streak. He also played in his 100th career playoff game with Pittsburgh, the ninth player in franchise history to do so.

C Evgeni Malkin's two assists extend his point streak to five games. Malkin is now tied (Sidney Crosby) for second on Pittsburgh with 15 points (4G-11A).