FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
May 27, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Olli Maatta, benched for three games earlier in the series, began the game paired with Ben Lovejoy, while Kris Letang was with Brian Dumoulin. When Maatta returned to play in Game 5, he was with Letang.

G Matt Murray won his 11th game of the postseason, ranking second in the NHL behind San Jose's Martin Jones' 12 wins. Murray now has been victorious in 18 of his last 22 overall starts (regular and post season).

F Conor Sheary was active for a second successive game after being a healthy scratch in Game 5. RW Beau Bennett sat again.

F Bryan Rust scored only four goals in 41 games during the season, but scored both Pittsburgh goals in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against Tampa Bay. Rust scored three of the Penguins' seven goals in the final two games -- two more than Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin combined. He also was a plus-6 in the conference finals. Rust's five goals this postseason are the most by a Penguins rookie since Michel Briere (5) in 1970.

F Chris Kunitz has six points (3G-3A) during a career-long 5-game point streak. He also played in his 100th career playoff game with Pittsburgh, the ninth player in franchise history to do so.

C Evgeni Malkin's two assists extend his point streak to five games. Malkin is now tied (Sidney Crosby) for second on Pittsburgh with 15 points (4G-11A).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.