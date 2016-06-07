Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

G Matt Murray finished with 23 saves as the Penguins beat the Sharks 3-1 Monday to take a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup finals.

RW Phil Kessel chipped in a pair of primary assists as the Penguins took a 3-1 series lead by winning Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals 3-1 at San Jose on Tuesday. Kessel has three points in the last three games. His two assists were Nos. 10 and 11 in the playoffs.

C Evgeni Malkin recorded his first goal of the series and fifth of the playoffs at 2:37 of the second period Monday, just nine seconds into a power play. The goal put Pittsburgh up 2-0, and the Penguins won 3-1.

RW Eric Fehr scored his third goal of the playoffs at 17:58 of the third period for the insurance the Penguins needed to seal their win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals.