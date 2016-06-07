FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
June 7, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Matt Murray finished with 23 saves as the Penguins beat the Sharks 3-1 Monday to take a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup finals.

RW Phil Kessel chipped in a pair of primary assists as the Penguins took a 3-1 series lead by winning Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals 3-1 at San Jose on Tuesday. Kessel has three points in the last three games. His two assists were Nos. 10 and 11 in the playoffs.

C Evgeni Malkin recorded his first goal of the series and fifth of the playoffs at 2:37 of the second period Monday, just nine seconds into a power play. The goal put Pittsburgh up 2-0, and the Penguins won 3-1.

RW Eric Fehr scored his third goal of the playoffs at 17:58 of the third period for the insurance the Penguins needed to seal their win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
