Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

G Matt Murray made 18 saves in the Cup clincher, allowing him to tie the record for most wins by a rookie in a single postseason, 15.

D Brian Dumoulin's second goal of the playoffs came 26 seconds into a first-period power play and helped send the Penguins on their way to a 3-1, Stanley Cup-clinching win over the Sharks in Game 6 on Sunday.

RW Patric Hornqvist scored into an empty net at 18:58 of the third period to seal the Penguins' Stanley Cup-clinching 3-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6 on Sunday. "I'm going to remember that for a long time," Hornqvist said.

C Sidney Crosby assisted on the winning goal, then added an assist on a late empty-netter to wrap up the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

D Kris Letang scored the winning goal at 7:46 of the second period, giving Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead over San Jose en-route to a Stanley Cup-clinching 3-1 win Sunday.