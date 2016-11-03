FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
November 4, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Matt Murray stopped 32 shots in his season debut, a 5-1 win at Anaheim on Wednesday. Murray had been out due to a broken right thumb.

LW Conor Sheary skated Tuesday for the first time since being hit in the eye with a stick Oct. 18 against the Montreal Canadiens. Doctors have not yet cleared Sheary for contact.

C Matt Cullen scored a goal at Anaheim on Wednedsay, his 40th birthday. Cullen played his first 5 1/2 NHL seasons with the former Mighty Ducks of Anaheim.

C Sidney Crosby had an assist for his sixth point in four games as the Penguins routed the Ducks 5-1 Wednesday.

D Kris Letang had a goal and an assist in his first game in two weeks as the Penguins routed the Ducks 5-1 Wednesday. He had been out due to an upper-body injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
