Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

C Sidney Crosby recorded points in 24 of the previous 25 games entering Thursday, including the last 12 dating back to 2015-16.

C Sidney Crosby scored both goals for Pittsburgh on Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss at Los Angeles. He has scored in four of the five games he has played after missing the first six with a concussion. "We marvel at him sometimes with how good he is," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "He is a threat on most every shift while playing on both ends of the rink. He's playing inspiring hockey right now."

G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss at Los Angeles on Thursday. Fleury is 4-1-2 against the Kings in his last seven starts.

D Kris Letang finished with two assists Thursday in the Kings' 3-2 overtime loss at Los Angeles.