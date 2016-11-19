FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 20, 2016 / 3:27 AM / 9 months ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Penguins G Matt Murray passed the concussion protocol and started in net against the Islanders. He left in the first period Wednesday night after taking a stick to the head,

LW Chris Kunitz was back in the lineup for Pittsburgh. He suffered a lower body injury Wednesday,

LW Chris Kunitz, who suffered a lower body injury Wednesday, was active Friday and played 15:32.

RW Patric Hornqvist (concussion) was among three players scratched for Pittsburgh. He was injured against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

C Sidney Crosby proved yet again Friday night he's still got the skills of his youth. A highlight-reel worthy fake by Crosby set up Kris Letang's winner 1:24 into overtime as the Penguins edged the Islanders 3-2 at Barclays Center.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
