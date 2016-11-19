Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Penguins G Matt Murray passed the concussion protocol and started in net against the Islanders. He left in the first period Wednesday night after taking a stick to the head,

LW Chris Kunitz, who suffered a lower body injury Wednesday, was active Friday and played 15:32.

RW Patric Hornqvist (concussion) was among three players scratched for Pittsburgh. He was injured against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

C Sidney Crosby proved yet again Friday night he's still got the skills of his youth. A highlight-reel worthy fake by Crosby set up Kris Letang's winner 1:24 into overtime as the Penguins edged the Islanders 3-2 at Barclays Center.