G Matt Murray stopped 25 of 29 shots Wednesday, but he gave up the tiebreaking goal in the final seconds of a 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

LW Chris Kunitz (lower body) missed his fifth consecutive game Wednesday.

RW Patric Hornqvist started in his return after a six-game absence caused by a concussion. He recorded an assist Wednesday in the Penguins' 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

C Sidney Crosby recorded two assists Wednesday in the Penguins' 5-3 loss to the Islanders.